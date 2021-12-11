Man in critical condition in hospital following Derry stabbing

The man is being treated for abdomen would in Altnagelvin Hospital.
A man is in a critical condition in Derry's Altnagelvin Hospital following an overnight stabbing in the city.
The man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen at around 12.15am in Slievemore Park in the Galliagh area of the city.
Police say he is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident.
PSNI Detective Sergeant Galbraith said he remained in custody, assisting with police enquiries.
DS Galbraith added: “I am appealing to anyone with any information about the incident to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 31 of 11/12/21.”
DS Galbraith said a report could also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
