Derry: Bloody Sunday March Committee announce 'We Were There' photograph

Bloody Sunday March Committee announce 'We Were There' photograph to be taken in Derry
The Bloody Sunday March Committee are inviting people who attended the march 50 years ago in Derry, to a ‘We Were There!’ photograph.
The historic photograph will be taken in Creggan on Sunday, January 30 as part of the ‘One World One Struggle’ 50th commemoration of the massacre.
The group will then march their annual march for ‘truth, justice and accountability’ in memory of those who lost their lives on that day in Derry 1972.
To register interest in this event, visit: bloodysundaymarch.org and click 'We Were There!'
Mayor Warke joins the team at Visit Derry to celebrate the organisations recent award as Best Local Tourist Board. Pictured is Visit Derry Chairperson Michelle Simpson and Chief Executive Odhran Dunne
