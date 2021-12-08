Search

08 Dec 2021

"Housing Executive was a watershed moment in the fight for fair housing in the North"

Durkan pays tribute to Housing Executive as they mark 50th anniversary

Mark H Durkan

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan pays tribute to Housing Executive as they mark 50th anniversary

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

SDLP Communities Spokesperson, Mark H Durkan, has paid tribute to the work of the Housing Executive on its 50th anniversary.

Mr Durkan said the creation of the Housing Executive was a watershed moment in the fight for fair housing in the North and a huge force for good over the last 50 years.

Foyle MLA Mr Durkan said: “The Housing Executive has ensured fair and equal access to housing for those who need it. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the tireless efforts of staff over the previous five decades who have made a real difference to the lives of people here.

“I’d be remiss to let this occasion pass without mentioning the SDLP’s great housing champion Austin Currie, who recently passed away.

"It was the actions of Austin and other campaigners who refused to accept the unfair allocation of housing that sparked the civil rights movement and directly led to the creation of the Housing Executive to oversee the process. 

“It’s disappointing that such a significant anniversary occurs at a time when the North is in the midst of a stark housing crisis.

"We have nearly 45,000 people currently on social housing waiting lists and we simply don’t have the social housing stock to house them.

"We also have huge issues around affordable homes, with home ownership being nothing more than an aspiration for a generation of young people.

“It would be fitting for Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey, to use this occasion to commit herself to properly tackling the North’s housing crisis.

"In the next 50 years we need to see a return to the principles that the Housing Executive was founded on – good quality social housing for the people who need it most.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media