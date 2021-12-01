Search

01 Dec 2021

Car crashes into Derry garden as Duffy calls for more safety measures at Lenamore Road

Car crashes into Derry garden as Duffy calls for more safety measures at Lenamore Road

A car has crashed into a local garden at Lenamore Road

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

A car has crashed into the garden of a local resident on Lenamore Road.

No one was seriously injured as a result of the accident but this is the second incident of its kind in only a few years.

Sinn Féin Councillor, Sandra Duffy, has called for more safety measures on the road. 

Councillor Duffy said: “Sadly, we have witnessed yet another accident on the Lenamore Road.

“In past few years, it’s actually the second time a car has left the road at this junction and landed in the garden of a local home.

“This road has been highlighted time and time again as a danger for motorists and pedestrians due to the speed and volume of traffic using it.

“The Department for Infrastructure recently carried out a road traffic survey in the area upon my request.

“I have now gone back to them asking for the results, requesting the installation of traffic calming measures and asking for a crash barrier at this junction before someone is seriously injured."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media