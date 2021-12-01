Car crashes into Derry garden as Duffy calls for more safety measures at Lenamore Road

A car has crashed into a local garden at Lenamore Road
A car has crashed into the garden of a local resident on Lenamore Road.
No one was seriously injured as a result of the accident but this is the second incident of its kind in only a few years.
Sinn Féin Councillor, Sandra Duffy, has called for more safety measures on the road.
Councillor Duffy said: “Sadly, we have witnessed yet another accident on the Lenamore Road.
“In past few years, it’s actually the second time a car has left the road at this junction and landed in the garden of a local home.
“This road has been highlighted time and time again as a danger for motorists and pedestrians due to the speed and volume of traffic using it.
“The Department for Infrastructure recently carried out a road traffic survey in the area upon my request.
“I have now gone back to them asking for the results, requesting the installation of traffic calming measures and asking for a crash barrier at this junction before someone is seriously injured."
