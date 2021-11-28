Housing Executive cooks up £580,000 for kitchen replacements for tenants in Derry

Over 100 Housing Executive (HE) tenants in Derry are receiving new kitchens in their homes.

One hundred and sixteen homes in the Glen Estate and Bogside areas are benefiting from ongoing improvement scheme in which the HE has invested £580,000.

Tenants in Gartan Square, Glenvale Road and Westland Street have already had their kitchens transformed, which will be completed by the end of the year.

The upgrade initiative is being delivered on behalf of the Housing Executive by Hetherington Painting & Building contractors.

Gartan Square resident, Moira Deeney, had her kitchen upgraded as part of the scheme. She said: “I’m very happy with my new kitchen and the work that was done, it has really transformed my home.

“The workmen were brilliant and showed respect for my home, which I appreciated.”

Housing Executive team leader, Clare Cooke, Waterloo Place office, was delighted with the feedback from tenants whose kitchens have already been finished.

She said: “It’s always good to hear a positive response from tenants and staff about improvement schemes that are ongoing in tenants’ homes, we recognise it can be a stressful time when the ‘heart’ of the home is temporarily unavailable.

“Our contractors, Hetherington Painting & Building, are working hard to transform and modernise the kitchens in these homes, and we anticipate the scheme will be complete in a few weeks.”

The investment in the improvement scheme has been welcomed by Sinn Fein Councillor Patricia Logue.

She said “I am pleased that works have been taking place to replace kitchens in the Gartan Square and Westland Street areas.

“The kitchens in Housing Executive properties were long past their sell by date which was a cause of huge frustration for the residents concerned.”

Concluding, Councillor Logue said “I along with my party colleague, Councillor Conor Heaney, will continue to liaise with the Housing Executive and residents to ensure any issues arising from the works are addressed.”