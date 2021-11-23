Derry's Altnagelvin Hospital to host Big Jab weekend for 12-17 year-olds

This weekend the Western Health and Social Care Trust will be hosting a ‘Big Jab Weekend’ for 12-17 year-olds.
The clinics will be open for first dose jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine only and will take place from 9.00am until 5.00pm this Saturday, 27th November and Sunday, 28th November on Level 5, Altnagelvin Hospital.
People are advised that these are not walk-in clinics, and all slots must be booked in advance by going to https://COVID-19.hscni.net/ get-vaccinated. Slots are limited and are expected to fill up quickly.
These additional clinics are intended to complement the extensive schools vaccination programme which is currently active across the Western Trust.
Further opportunities for vaccination outside of school, including walk-ins, will be available from Wednesday 1st December at alternative centres.
