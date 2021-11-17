Derry bookstore wins The Irish Book Awards Regional Bookshop of the Year

Little Acorns Bookstore in Derry has been crowned Regional Bookshop of the Year at The An Post Irish Book Awards.



Established in 2011, Little Acorns Bookstore has an overall stock of over 40,000 books and specialise in Irish-related subjects, authors and publishers.



Owner of Little Acorns Bookstore, Jenni Doherty, said she has the wonderful people of Derry and Donegal to thank for her award.



“I am completely overwhelmed and shocked to win the award,” she said, “And up against two stellar and amazing bookshops- No Alibis Bookstore Belfast and Bridge Books- who I greatly admire.



“I want to say congratulations to all the other worthy regional winners- Kennys Bookshop, The Company of Books, Kerr's Bookshop Clonakilty and The Maynooth Bookshop - I am honoured to be among them.



“I want to say a massive thank you to all those who voted in the public vote earlier this year, to all the judges and to those in the industry who had a really tough job choosing the regional five for the shortlist.



“I really, really am totally lured, I feel so, so honoured and this is as much for the wonderful folks of Derry and Donegal who have ensured I kept going through the pandemic.



“They have all shown me fantastic support and loyalty and are all legends. It really was not expected at all. It was the public vote that got me onto the long-list and now, the short-list.



“I’m doing it for Inishowen and Derry. I wouldn't still be going if it wasn't for being in the best place in Ireland, with the best of people."



Each regional winner receives a certificate of recognition from The An Post Irish Book Awards.



The overall winner will be named at the An Post Irish Book Awards on November 23 and will receive a prize of €5,000 worth of business services.



The Irish Book Awards said: “Each year, the annual literary event, which promotes Irish writing to the widest range of readers possible, brings together a vast community passionate about books – readers, authors, booksellers, publishers and librarians – to recognise the very best of new and established Irish writing talent.



“The ‘An Post Bookshop of the Year’ category was added to the award line-up this year to acknowledge the significant role played by independent bookshops and local book store chain branches right across the country in helping their local communities to find the titles of their choice, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.”