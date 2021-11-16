Life After to hold Road safety event in Derry 

Life After, an organisation founded to help those who have lost loved ones to ‘killer drivers,' have organised a road safety event this weekend.



The event, which will be attended by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Alderman Graham Warke, will be held at Guildhall Square between 11am and 3pm on Saturday November 20.



The emergency services will all be in attendance and are carrying out a live simulation of a car crash at 12pm.



The Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service will be at the event to hand out information on road safety.



City Centre Initiative, Sustrans, Northern Ireland Air Ambulance, GO Safe Training Solutions and Life After will also have stalls in the square, to provide information and road safety merchandise.



Christopher Sherrard, who sadly lost his father in August 2016 after he was killed by a driver who fell asleep at the wheel, said the event is being run on Saturday as this is Road Safety Week.



“There is lots going on,” he said, “We are hoping that it will be the start of something big in the future for our city in relation to Road Safety education and getting the general public to engage as well.



“At the event, participants will be able to ask questions at the stalls. There will also be a bicycle mechanic checking bicycles for safety measures.



“There will be reflective gear being handed out, the PSNI will have their traffic branch equipment there, speed guns, stingers and so on.



“Go Safe Training Solutions will have their articulated lorry for show and laptops for volunteers to undertake some challenges.



“This event is so important to the community as it gives them the opportunity to engage and find out more about road safety and how they can get involved with the various groups present.”