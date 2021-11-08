£1.14m funding boost announced for Derry  

It has been announced that up to 87 commercial properties on Spencer Road and Carlisle Road in Derry are set to benefit from revitalisation works.



Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has awarded funding of £1.14 million to Derry City and Strabane District Council to deliver the revitalisation schemes which will be used to enhance shop frontages including replacement signage and painting, replacement of rainwater goods, repairs to render brickwork and removal of external shutters.



Minister Hargey said: “This £1.14m investment is a welcome boost for Derry.



“This will contribute to the long-term economic viability of both busy shopping and social thoroughfares helping businesses recover from the pandemic.

“This investment will help local businesses improve their shop facades making city centre shopping in Derry more appealing.



“Through projects like these, my Department continues to help support our town and city centres as they continue the process of economic recovery.”



The projects and works are due to commence in early 2022.



Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Alderman Graham Warke welcomed this investment in the city.



He said: “This investment being channelled into Carlisle Road and Spencer Road will certainly improve the local retail and hospitality environment and will greatly assist in providing support to the local business community as part of the wider COVID recovery.



“This investment will also improve the look and feel of both areas, enhancing the physical presentation of these important commercial streetscapes to make them more attractive to the benefit of businesses and shoppers and visitors.



“I welcome the collaborative approach taken by DfC, Council and City Centre Initiative in working together to bring forward projects that will assist in creating a thriving and successful local economy."