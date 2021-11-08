Search

08/11/2021

£1.14m funding boost announced for Derry  

£1.14m funding boost announced for Derry  

Minister Hargey announces £1.14m funding boost for Derry

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

It has been announced that up to 87 commercial properties on Spencer Road and Carlisle Road in Derry are set to benefit from revitalisation works.


Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has awarded funding of £1.14 million to Derry City and Strabane District Council to deliver the revitalisation schemes which will be used to enhance shop frontages including replacement signage and painting, replacement of rainwater goods, repairs to render brickwork and removal of external shutters. 


Minister Hargey said: “This £1.14m investment is a welcome boost for Derry. 


“This will contribute to the long-term economic viability of both busy shopping and social thoroughfares helping businesses recover from the pandemic.   

“This investment will help local businesses improve their shop facades making city centre shopping in Derry more appealing. 


“Through projects like these, my Department continues to help support our town and city centres as they continue the process of economic recovery.” 


The projects and works are due to commence in early 2022. 


Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Alderman Graham Warke welcomed this investment in the city.

 
He said: “This investment being channelled into Carlisle Road and Spencer Road will certainly improve the local retail and hospitality environment and will greatly assist in providing support to the local business community as part of the wider COVID recovery.  


“This investment will also improve the look and feel of both areas, enhancing the physical presentation of these important commercial streetscapes to make them more attractive to the benefit of businesses and shoppers and visitors. 

 
“I welcome the collaborative approach taken by DfC, Council and City Centre Initiative in working together to bring forward projects that will assist in creating a thriving and successful local economy."

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media