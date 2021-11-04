Councillor Reilly welcomes confirmation of traffic calming measures for Sevenoaks  

SDLP councillor, Martin Reilly, has welcomed confirmation that traffic calming works will be carried out in the Sevenoaks area of Derry.

After writing to the Department for Infrastructure, Councillor Reilly received confirmation the works would be carried out before the end of the current financial year.

Councillor Reilly said: “I welcome the clarification from DfI officials that a consultation to carry out the traffic calming works in the Sevenoaks area has now closed. The news that work is set to be carried out before the end of March next year will be a big boost to the local community.

“Local residents have long called for traffic calming measures in the area and I’m delighted it will finally be carried out. This is a busy area, near the Crescent Link Retail Park and Altnagelvin Hospital and it sees a lot of traffic travelling through on a daily basis.

“These traffic calming measures will make the area safer for those living locally and everyone who drives through the area. I’d like to thank SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon for her help in getting this project across the line and look forward to seeing work begin soon.”