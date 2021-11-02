Princess Anne surprise visit to Derry today 

Princess Anne is on a surprise visit to Derry today
The Princess Royal is in Derry today on a surprise visit.
She is currently visiting the Siege Museum in Derry.
The Siege Museum and Exhibition is a permanent display of the history of the Associated Clubs of the Apprentice Boys of Derry. It is a house of artefacts, from past to present.
Princess Anne was last in Derry in 2019 when Her Royal Highness opened the new Foyle College.
