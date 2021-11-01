Derry charity to host range of fundraising events for once in a lifetime trip

Tuned in Project, a Springtown charity for adults with physical and learning disabilities, is set to host a range of charity events to raise funds to take their members to Disneyland in Paris.



All fundraising from the events will go towards funding the trip for a group of disabled adults with complex needs.



Specialist care and equipment is required to facilitate this once in a lifetime trip and therefore greater funds.



Tuned In is an innovative and inspiring community-based project facilitating young adults with a learning disability to reach their potential through music and the creative and performing arts in Derry.



They use the creative and digital arts to build confidence, set goals and promote quality of life.



The team at the project are hosting a charity night on December 3 at the Gransha Club.



It will be a ticketed event with music by Hard to Handle and Tuned In DJ’s. Tickets will be £5 each and anyone can attend.



The trip, scheduled for April next year, will accommodate 30 people with learning disabilities plus 20 carers.



Phil from Tuned In Project said: “For many, this is the trip of a lifetime and a dream holiday after the challenge of COVID.



“This opportunity is a holiday away with their peers, not just to have fun, but to develop their independence and confidence.”



To raise funds, the group will host a range of other events including a stairway to heaven sponsored walk on Saturday November 6, Disco Bingo next March, a Derry to Disney Virtual Cycle in January and a sponsored leg wax in February.



A Dance for Disney Night in the Nerve Centre will also be planned for March with a Football Tournament and quiz night to be confirmed.



All dates will be subject to COVID restrictions.



For more information on the Tuned In Project and their fundraising events visit: https://www.tunedinproject.co.uk/



