Derry Central Library to kick off Book Week NI 

BBC Northern Ireland and Libraries NI have announced their biggest ever Book Week, running from Monday 18 October to Sunday 24 October.

Book Week NI will see a whole host of events, with Derry Central Library kicking off the programme as they host Séamas O'Reilly as he talks with Radio Foyle presenter Mickey Bradley about his book, ‘Did Ye Hear Mammy Died?’



O’Reilly tweeted: “Readers will know this library holds a special place in my heart, not least for a moment of paranoid comic genius from its staff, which I've never forgotten since childhood.”



The event starts at 6:30 and is the first in person event of Northern Ireland’s Book week, however it can be viewed via a streaming service online.



Book Week is a joint initiative that celebrates the pleasures and benefits of reading and the role that libraries play in community life.



It will involve features and reports across the BBC’s local services and a wide range of library-based events - several of which will also be available online.



The overall theme of Book Week 2021 is Read All About It! and there’ll be a different focus for each day from children’s books and fiction to current affairs and poetry.



BBC Northern Ireland has also commissioned a series of short Read All About It! films for television and BBC iPlayer.



These include local personalities talking about their reading memories and the book that they think others might enjoy as part of Book Week.



Those taking part include: Stephen Nolan, Emma Vardy, Koulla Yiassouma, Paula McIntyre, Tim McGarry, William Crawley, Tara Mills, Declan Harvey, Denis Murray and Adam Beales.



Jim O’Hagan, Chief Executive, Libraries NI said: “We are delighted once again to partner with BBC Northern Ireland for Book Week.



“This year there will be a range of events in libraries both in person and online, including an opportunity for children to have their favourite jokes published in an upcoming book by author Pete Johnson and a library open day on Wednesday 20 October entitled Love your Library Day.



“For Love your Library Day, Libraries NI are asking customers, stakeholders and all members of the community to join us in celebrating all that is wonderful about our local libraries so please call in and show your appreciation for the library and the services they provide.”



Book Week will also see the return of BBC Northern Ireland’s short story competition for children back for a fourth year.



This year’s competition of Two Minute Tales is asking all children between the ages of five and 16 to take part and write a fictional short story based on the theme ‘A Wish for Christmas.’



More information on Book Week NI events and how to take part can be found here: https://www.librariesni.org.uk/book-week-ni-events/?src=hp041021&utm_source=Social&utm_medium=Social+post&utm_campaign=Book+Week+NI