11/10/2021

New play area opens in Sion Mills

The new play area that has opened in Sion Mills

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Edwin Poots MLA and Mayor, Alderman Graham Warke, have officially opened a new play park in Sion Mills. 


The play area caters for different ages and abilities and includes a wheelchair accessible ground flush roundabout, a variety of swings, sensory equipment and quiet areas with sound, visual and tactile elements.  


There is also a zip line, a pendulum swing, an obstacle course, multi units with towers, climbing nets and different slides. 


The Parkside play area was delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council, with support from funding allocated by Derry and Strabane Rural Partnership. 


Sion Mills was identified by the Derry and Strabane Rural Partnership as a strategic Village Renewal Project, with a £195k in grant funding set aside for the new play park.  


Mayor Graham Warke said the new play park is a fantastic addition for the whole community.

 
"This is an absolutely first-class facility here in Sion Mills that will bring a lot of joy to children and adults alike within the village. 

"This is another example of Council's commitment to our play plan provision and to supporting our rural communities as well. 

 
“The open green space ties in with our Green Infrastructure Plan bringing environmental benefits as well as the social benefits that the facility has in attracting young people to this space.” 


Speaking at the opening of the play park, Rural Affairs Minister, Edwin Poots MLA said, "I am delighted that this project will create a sense of civic pride in the village, provide tangible benefits for users and will help this rural area reach its full potential.  


“I want to thank all those involved for all their hard work and dedication in bringing the project forward." 


Elaine Duffy, Parkside Residents Group, added: "We are completely over the moon with our new play area which has totally exceeded our expectations. 


"It's such a fabulous, inclusive space for everyone within our community and we are delighted to have a safe space for our children and young people to socialise together and get some exercise in. 


"It's a great meeting space for the village and I have no doubt it will be well-used and well-loved for many years to come." 
 

