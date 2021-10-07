Search

07/10/2021

Translink to run special shuttle bus service this Halloween 

Translink to run special shuttle bus service this Halloween 

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Alderman Graham Warke, and Tony McDaid, Translink Service Delivery Manager for the announcement of the Translink Halloween Shuttle Service

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

With just weeks to go until Derry's internationally acclaimed Halloween festivities, Translink has announced it is partnering with Derry City and Strabane District Council to operate a special shuttle bus service throughout the celebrations. 


The service will transport passengers over the three nights of festivities planned for the City from October 29 to October 31. 


Locations for this year’s Halloween celebrations-themed “Awakening the Walled City”-include the city's Quayside, the Guildhall Square, Ebrington Square, St Columb's Park. There will also be festivities in Strabane and Buncrana, crossing the border for the first time this year. 


Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Alderman Graham Warke, was on board a bus today to welcome the announcement of the Translink shuttle service.  


Mayor Warke said: "The excitement is already growing here in the city for the return of our world-famous Halloween programme. 


"I am delighted that Translink have announced their support for this year's celebration with this fantastic shuttle service which will make our outdoor programme an even better experience for families. 


 "Much thought has gone into creating a safe and socially distanced programme this year, which has meant spreading the activities and installations out over a wider area taking in a number of exciting new locations. 


“The Translink service will fast track families if they have younger children who may not want to cover the full trail, and ensure everyone can enjoy the full experience on offer. 


 "I want to extend my thanks to Translink and all our partners for their support in bringing the magic back to the streets of Derry this Halloween." 


The shuttle bus service will operate between the NW Transport Hub and Foyle Street, between 5pm and 10pm on October 29 to October 31, transporting passengers between Waterside and Cityside. 


The NW Transport Hub will also play a key role in transporting visitors to and from the City, with visitor numbers expected to be high this year after the cancellation of last year's celebration. 


Tony McDaid, Translink Service Delivery Manager said: "Halloween is such an important date in the calendar for this city and we're very much looking forward to playing a key role in connecting people and communities once again throughout the event. 


“We wish everyone a safe and fun Halloween and encourage passengers to remember to wear face masks and use hand sanitiser when travelling."  


You can find out more about the full programme on derryhalloween.com 
 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media