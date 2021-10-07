Sinn Féin’s Councillor Duffy welcomes "much-needed" plans for 500 new homes in Derry’s Waterside 

Derry and Strabane Council Planning Committee passed through two major residential planning developments yesterday.



Sinn Féin Group leader Sandra Duffy highly-approved of both of the building plans and what they will bring to the community.



Commenting on the new residential site on Clooney Road, Councillor Duffy said: “This £85m investment at Ballyowen will sustain up to 150 local construction jobs for the next ten years.



“The much-needed homes in the Waterside will come in a variety of sizes, types and styles along with community facilities.



“It will also provide play facilities in an area where there is a major deficit in terms of parks and open spaces."



The Parkhill residential development, situated between the A2 Clooney Road and the Rossdowney Road, will consist of 138 detached houses, 208 semi-detached houses, 37 apartments and 61 townhouses.



The site will also host a new children’s play park, a gym, a creche, business space and two retail units.



There will also be green pockets of outdoor space, ponds and walkways within and accessing the site.

Ebrington will also see a major residential build of 55 new apartments consisting of 31 two bed apartments and 10 one bed apartments.



Speaking of the new Ebrington site, Councillor Duffy said: “This is another step towards the realisation of the potential of Ebrington Square.

“The design fits in well with the wider development.



“It is bringing much needed homes within the city centre area, as well as supporting businesses in Ebrington and Clooney Terrace and down as far as Spencer Road.”

Councillor Philip McKinney, Chair of the Planning Committee, also welcomed the approval, saying it was another important step in the development of the Ebrington site which is a key part of the city's infrastructure.

He praised the plans which he said will provide further housing for the Waterside area and enhance Ebrington as an attractive site for living and for businesses.



