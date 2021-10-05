Cities join together for 'Celebration of Learning Day'

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District joined with First Citizens across Ireland taking part in the annual 'Celebration of Learning Day' as part of the Irish Network of Learning Cities.

This network is a joint initiative with four other cities Belfast, Cork, Dublin and Limerick and in 2019 the Lord Mayors of each city signed a formal agreement to work together providing mutual support to help deliver on the vision of a learning city for all citizens.

The aim of the Irish Network of Learning Cities is to ensure a shared dedication to strengthening friendly relations and enhancing cooperation between the peoples of the cities and city regions.

Alderman Graham Warke said the network held many benefits for people living here in terms of both the economy and general health and wellbeing.

“At the heart of a vision of a learning city is the commitment to use learning to improve the lives of all citizens, regardless of age or background, and I am delighted that Derry City and Strabane District Council is part of this vision.

“Being part of this network strengthens and enhances our City and District and enables us to grow and prosper.

“By collectively working with the other four cities we can celebrate learning, highlight what's on offer across the cities and city regions and celebrate our achievements.

“It is widely recognised that learning throughout all stages of life contributes positively to health and wellbeing as well as to employment and skills- ultimately building a stronger society for the future of Derry and Strabane.”

Derry and Strabane Learning City was awarded UNESCO status in 2019, joining a network of over 200 cities around the world committed to using learning to improve the lives of their citizens by sharing good practice, creative solutions and ideas in addressing key concerns that impact society.