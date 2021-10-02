Snow Patrol to play acoustic set in Derry

Snow Patrol will perform an acoustic set this week in Derry's Millennium Forum.

The popular rock group announced the last minute gig due to social distancing rules being relaxed in theatres.

In a statement, the band said: “We have desperately wanted to add some NI shows onto this tour that we are currently on.

“We didn’t think we were going to get a chance to play in NI on this tour but the opportunity has presented itself so we jumped at it.

“Sorry about the short notice but the only way we could make the shows happen.

“We’re really looking forward to them both!

“Hopefully see you there. SP.x”

Tickets are now on sale from Ticketmaster and are limited to four per person.

This will be the theatre’s first event at full capacity since its forced closure last March.