Derry doctor Anne McCluskey suspended from practicing medicine after Covid claims

Dr Anne McCloskey, has received an interim-suspension from practicing medicine for 18-months following a decision by the General Medical Council (GMC).

The decision comes following allegations of the former Derry & Strabane councillor of spreading misinformation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although she had retired from practicing medicine back in 2019, she returned to work to help NHS staff during the Covid crisis.

However, during that time, she had posted online about her scepticism of lockdowns and how serious the virus was to people's lives.

One post likened the vaccine's administration to that of work done by the Nazis who experimented on humans in concentration camps.

Dr McCloskey also featured in a nine-minute video where she said that many people have been “coerced, bribed or bullied” into being vaccinated against Covid-19 and that vaccines were “malevolent”.

The GMC said: “The tribunal directed an 18-month interim suspension but all such restrictions are kept under regular review while a full investigation is carried out.

“Doctors are unable to practice medicine in the UK while interim suspended.

“These tribunals do not determine the facts of what happened, but undertake a risk assessment of whether temporary protection is needed.”

The GMC investigated former Aontú councillor Dr McCloskey following a complaint made by Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin of the SDLP.

She said: “I requested the General Medical Council to consider two social media videos posted by a Derry GP. It is essential that medical professionals provide patients and the general public with the best possible advice with regard to vaccinations. There is overwhelming evidence that vaccinations provide protection against the worst effects of Covid.

“I am extremely concerned that anti-vaccination and Covid denying propaganda is discouraging some of our population from being vaccinated. That is extremely damaging to the health of our population.

“Derry continues to have a very high rate of Covid infection and the North of Ireland as a whole continues to suffer from a comparatively low vaccination rate. The medical profession obviously has a key role in tackling these issues.”