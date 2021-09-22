Construction courses launched for women in Derry

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, visited the New2You Centre in Pennyburn this week to launch the She Shed Programme, which provides construction courses for local women.



In partnership with the Housing Executive, She Shed will include six-week courses in upcycling, joinery, and household electrical maintenance.



The innovative programme also involves connecting with local schools to highlight the construction industry as a future employment opportunity for young women.



Some local construction and IT firms will also provide valuable information on careers in their respective fields to all those who take part.



Mayor Warke said that the programme is an excellent opportunity for local women to take that first step in learning more about careers in which females would not typically be strongly represented.



He said: "I'm really impressed with the She Shed initiative. It's a great chance for females who may be unsure about breaking into trades such as construction to learn more about the skills involved and what jobs are on offer.



"Sometimes making that first step can be the hardest one, but this programme empowers women and massively builds their confidence and their skills base. They can learn alongside like-minded, driven people.



"I'd strongly encourage anyone who sees the courses available and thinks it might be for them to get in touch and get yourself signed up."



Nuala Griffiths, General Manager of New2You, will oversee the programme. Nuala has a background in the construction sector and explained that the programme is a way to support and encourage women from all backgrounds and show them there are training and education opportunities open to them.



Nuala hopes the courses provide women with the knowledge and skills to pursue new job opportunities, "With courses in upcycling, joinery and household electrical maintenance we feel there is a great range there that will interest a lot of local women who have perhaps often thought about pursuing a career in these areas.”



To sign up: email info@newtoyou.org or telephone 02871360453. Courses cost £30 for six weeks.

