Search

15/09/2021

Council launches plan to improve play areas in Derry and Strabane over next 15 years

Council launches plan to improve play areas in Derry and Strabane over next 15 years

Council launch plan to improve play areas over the next 15 years

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Derry City and Strabane District Council has launched a draft strategy to improve play areas within the community after engaging with local children, parents and groups in the district area. 


The 15 year Play Plan, led by consultants at Playboard NI, proposes an ambitious strategy to enhance play opportunities in the city and surrounding areas. 


The plan aims to assist the Council in achieving the goal of supporting children and young people and allowing them to engage in play opportunities that meet their development needs that also promote fun and enjoyment. 


The Council aims to offer attractive, welcoming and safe as well as challenging, accessible and inclusive play sites through a process of upgrade and renewal. 


Playboard NI are seeking the views of the public and encouraging the wider public to take part in the consultation process. 


They aim to ensure children, young people and parents have a role in play provision within their communities.  


They hope to highlight the benefits of play whilst encouraging adults within the wider community to recognise both the importance of play and the valuable contribution children and young people make to community life. 


Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said: “Play provision across the Council area remains one of the most important issues to residents and families. 


 “The investment by Council to date in play and community facilities across the district has been significant and this draft strategy is a working document that looks to prioritise our ambitious capital and regeneration plans which are contingent on securing funding.” 


Play Development Officer Helen Turton said: “Play is central to the lives of children and young people, contributing to the development of essential skills that support social, intellectual, physical and emotional well-being, providing a means of connecting with the wider community and critically, opportunities for fun and enjoyment.  


“This draft strategy is an important milestone in allowing us to move to the next stage of development to allow us to deliver on key play provision facilities across the Council area.” 
 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media