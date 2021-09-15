Council launches plan to improve play areas in Derry and Strabane over next 15 years

Derry City and Strabane District Council has launched a draft strategy to improve play areas within the community after engaging with local children, parents and groups in the district area.



The 15 year Play Plan, led by consultants at Playboard NI, proposes an ambitious strategy to enhance play opportunities in the city and surrounding areas.



The plan aims to assist the Council in achieving the goal of supporting children and young people and allowing them to engage in play opportunities that meet their development needs that also promote fun and enjoyment.



The Council aims to offer attractive, welcoming and safe as well as challenging, accessible and inclusive play sites through a process of upgrade and renewal.



Playboard NI are seeking the views of the public and encouraging the wider public to take part in the consultation process.



They aim to ensure children, young people and parents have a role in play provision within their communities.



They hope to highlight the benefits of play whilst encouraging adults within the wider community to recognise both the importance of play and the valuable contribution children and young people make to community life.



Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said: “Play provision across the Council area remains one of the most important issues to residents and families.



“The investment by Council to date in play and community facilities across the district has been significant and this draft strategy is a working document that looks to prioritise our ambitious capital and regeneration plans which are contingent on securing funding.”



Play Development Officer Helen Turton said: “Play is central to the lives of children and young people, contributing to the development of essential skills that support social, intellectual, physical and emotional well-being, providing a means of connecting with the wider community and critically, opportunities for fun and enjoyment.



“This draft strategy is an important milestone in allowing us to move to the next stage of development to allow us to deliver on key play provision facilities across the Council area.”

