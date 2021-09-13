A man has died after a house fire in Derry

A man has died after a fire in a house in the Clooney Terrace area, Derry
Police can confirm that a man has died following a fire at a house in the Clooney Terrace area of Derry's Waterside on Sunday 12 September.
Emergency services were notified of the fire just before 5pm and the area was closed to traffic in both directions.
Inspector Lavery said: “Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the blaze but, sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Police are conducting enquiries into this death, on behalf of the coroner. At this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.”
No further information is available at this time.
