26/08/2021

More than 200 parking fines to refunded in relation to a street in Derry's city centre

Penalties were recently handed out at Water Street

Water Street in Derry's city centre.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

More than 200 fines recently handed out to motorists on street in Derry's city centre are to be refunded.

The Department for Infrastructure aid changes to parking restrictions at Water Street were introduced 'without the usual advisory period'.

The fines relate to a parking bay on the street being re-designated for use only by coaches.

The department said the penalties were issued over a five-week period from June 30 to August 15.

It said they will all be refunded and it has apologised to the 231 motorists affected by what it called an 'oversight'.

Previously, motorists in smaller vehicles could park in the bay situated in the cityside between the hours of 8am and 5pm for up to an hour.

Any motorist found to be parking in the bay illegally would have received an initial fine of £90 but if that was paid within 14 days of the issue date the fine was reduced to £45.

