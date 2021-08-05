Tierney: TUV candidate's remarks on Bloody Sunday disgusting

SDLP Derry councillor Brian Tierney has said comments from a TUV Assembly election candidate about Bloody Sunday and the Ballymurphy Massacre are an affront to victims.

The party's East Belfast candidate, former paratrooper John Ross, called Bloody Sunday "a very successful operation" at a protest in 2019. He also questioned whether those shot dead in Ballymurphy were innocent.

Councillor Tierney, who is the SDLP's representative on the Bloody Sunday Trust, called for TUV leader Jim Allister to clarify his party's position on victims.

The Ballyarnett councillor said: “The comments made by John Ross are a real kick in the teeth not just to the Bloody Sunday families and survivors, but to all victims.

“The parachute regiment murdered civilians in Derry, Ballymurphy and on the Shankill Road and made no religious or political distinction in their victims. John Ross’ comments are a disgusting insight into the TUV’s views.

“Are the TUV happy to stand over these remarks that Bloody Sunday, the mass murder of 14 innocent people, was a ‘successful operation'? Does the TUV and John Ross believe that the murder of 11 people in Ballymurphy was justified? Would they describe the murder of Ritchie McKinnie and Robert Johnston on the Shankill Road in these same terms?

“Jim Allister, John Ross and the TUV must come out and state where they stand on truth and justice for all victims and their families."