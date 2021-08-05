05/08/2021

Search our Archive

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Tierney: TUV candidate's remarks on Bloody Sunday disgusting

Bloody Sunday Pic

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

SDLP Derry councillor Brian Tierney has said comments from a TUV Assembly election candidate about Bloody Sunday and the Ballymurphy Massacre are an affront to victims.  

The party's East Belfast candidate, former paratrooper John Ross, called Bloody Sunday "a very successful operation" at a protest in 2019. He also questioned whether those shot dead in Ballymurphy were innocent.  

Councillor Tierney, who is the SDLP's representative on the Bloody Sunday Trust, called for TUV leader Jim Allister to clarify his party's position on victims.   

The Ballyarnett councillor said: “The comments made by John Ross are a real kick in the teeth not just to the Bloody Sunday families and survivors, but to all victims.  

 “The parachute regiment murdered civilians in Derry, Ballymurphy and on the Shankill Road and made no religious or political distinction in their victims. John Ross’ comments are a disgusting insight into the TUV’s views.  

 “Are the TUV happy to stand over these remarks that Bloody Sunday, the mass murder of 14 innocent people, was a ‘successful operation'? Does the TUV and John Ross believe that the murder of 11 people in Ballymurphy was justified? Would they describe the murder of Ritchie McKinnie and Robert Johnston on the Shankill Road in these same terms? 

“Jim Allister, John Ross and the TUV must come out and state where they stand on truth and justice for all victims and their families." 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group