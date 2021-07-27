Covid-19: Altnagelvin Hospital's ICU under pressure with nine beds occupied

Nine Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds at Altnagelvin Hospital are now occupied, according to the Department of Health’s Covid-19 dashboard.

The Western Trust has been asked to confirm whether it has activated its surge plan to make more ICU beds available at the Derry hospital. No response has been received at this time.

The Trust website confirms that it normally has seven intensive care beds and three high dependency beds.

At the height of the pandemic, during 'extreme surge', the local hospital had capacity for 16 ICU beds.

Currently, there are 39 Covid inpatients at the Derry hospital.

The Department of Health (DoH) dashboard indicates that all ICU beds are occupied; seven by Covid-19 patients and two by individuals with other conditions.

Based on DoH statistics, the most recent admissions to Altnagelvin Hospital took place on Sunday, July 25.

They were a male over 80 years of age, a woman aged 60-79 and a male aged 20-39 who was subsequently discharged.

The local hospital is now said to be running 7.62 per cent over capacity.

In the past 24 hours, 1,473 new Covid cases have been recorded across the country.

Three more people have died who had the virus.

Derry and Strabane has 107 new Covid cases since yesterday and over the past week the council area has seen positive cases rise to 791.

Belfast has the highest weekly figure with 2,424 cases at a rate of 705.6 per 100k of population.

Unvaccinated patients are said to be adding to the strain on the NI health service.

Earlier today the Western Trust confirmed that the administration of first doses will end at its mass vaccination centres (including Foyle Arena) on Saturday.

The Trust has urged unvaccinated individuals to avail of walk-in vaccinations over the next few days.

It will continue with a programme of mobile clinics during August and second doses will continue to be administered at the mass vaccination centres via walk in and appointment until early September.