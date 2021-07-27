Search our Archive

27/07/2021

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Covid-19: Altnagelvin Hospital's ICU under pressure with nine beds occupied

All nine intensive care unit beds occupied at Altnagelvin Hospital, according to Covid-19 dashboard

Reporter:

Garrett Hargan

Nine Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds at Altnagelvin Hospital are now occupied, according to the Department of Health’s Covid-19 dashboard.

The Western Trust has been asked to confirm whether it has activated its surge plan to make more ICU beds available at the Derry hospital.  No response has been received at this time.

The Trust website confirms that it normally has seven intensive care beds and three high dependency beds.

At the height of the pandemic, during 'extreme surge', the local hospital had capacity for 16 ICU beds.

Currently, there are 39 Covid inpatients at the Derry hospital.

The Department of Health (DoH) dashboard indicates that all ICU beds are occupied; seven by Covid-19 patients and two by individuals with other conditions.

Based on DoH statistics, the most recent admissions to Altnagelvin Hospital took place on Sunday, July 25.

They were a male over 80 years of age, a woman aged 60-79 and a male aged 20-39 who was subsequently discharged.

The local hospital is now said to be running 7.62 per cent over capacity.

In the past 24 hours, 1,473 new Covid cases have been recorded across the country.

Three more people have died who had the virus.

Derry and Strabane has 107 new Covid cases since yesterday and over the past week the council area has seen positive cases rise to 791.

Belfast has the highest weekly figure with 2,424 cases at a rate of 705.6 per 100k of population.

Unvaccinated patients are said to be adding to the strain on the NI health service.

Earlier today the Western Trust confirmed that the administration of first doses will end at its mass vaccination centres (including Foyle Arena) on Saturday.

The Trust has urged unvaccinated individuals to avail of walk-in vaccinations over the next few days.

It will continue with a programme of mobile clinics during August and second doses will continue to be administered at the mass vaccination centres via walk in and appointment until early September.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie