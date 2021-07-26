Search our Archive

26/07/2021

Man refused bail after defecating in cell at Strand Road Police Station

Derry courthouse

Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A man who defecated in his cell at Strand Road Police Station has been refused bail at Derry Magistrate’s Court.

Neil McFeely, 36, whose address was given as Montrose Gardens, has been charged with causing criminal damage to a cell belonging to the Police Service of Northern Ireland on July 25, 2021.

The court was told that the defendant was ‘violent and aggressive’ towards officers.

A police officer said, while in his cell, McFeely defecated on a pillow and rubbed it on a mirror.

He was further arrested and charged with causing criminal damage.

The police officer explained that McFeely is managed by the reducing offending unit because his offending has increased over recent months.

Two separate incidents occurred in March and May 2021 and he has offended while on bail, the PSNI officer added.

Objecting to bail, the officer said she does not believe McFeely will abide by bail conditions.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client was initially arrested for breaching bail and no re-offending took place.

The alleged offence happened at Strand Road Police Station, he added, and McFeely has ‘shown he can stay out of trouble’.

Mr MacDermott submitted that his client has spent two months in custody in relation to these matters.

He argued that McFeely could spend a considerable amount of time in custody for ‘not so serious offences’.

Deputy District Judge McStay said the accused was released in March despite strenuous objections.

Bail was revoked and the defendant remanded in custody to appear in court again on August 12 by way of video link from prison.

 

