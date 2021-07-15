Derry man charged with damaging cash register and spitting on delivery driver at local takeaway

A Derry man accused of causing criminal damage and spitting on a member of staff at a local takeaway has been granted bail.

Sean Tracey, 33, of Brickfield Court, has been charged with criminal damage at Zora’s takeaway, common assault, disorderly behaviour, resisting police and two counts of attempted criminal damage on July 13, 2021.

He is further charged with criminal damage, threats to kill and threats to damage property on May 30, 2021.

The court heard that the accused has 13 previous convictions but no history of breaching bail.

Following the alleged offences in May, Tracey was bailed with conditions that included an order to not be intoxicated in a public place and a ban on entering Belview Avenue.

On July 12 the defendant was reported to be in Belview Avenue and would have been arrested for that incident but further allegations emerged on July 13.

A police officer said Tracey entered Zora’s on the Strand Road where he was ‘aggressive’ to customers and staff.

The officer said the 33-year-old stood at the entrance 'spitting' at a delivery driver.

He added that Tracey asked for a taxi and became more hostile.

As a member of staff attempted to phone the police, the accused climbed over the counter and kicked tills on to the floor.

An officer said Tracey was then ‘aggressive’ towards police, swearing and standing on a PSNI officer’s mobile phone.

The court was told that he also ‘struck out’ at a police vehicle but no damage was caused.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

During police interview, the defendant did not give an account of what happened.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client hasn’t been in trouble for around 7 years.

He submitted that Tracey has ‘indulged’ in alcohol consumption the past month and went ‘off the rails’.

Mr Quigley added that his client has had no issues on bail.

Deputy District Judge McCourt said Tracey was given a chance but didn’t take it and ‘lashed out’.

“He took action that really was quite offensive,” the judge added.

He granted the defendant his own bail of £500 with conditions that include a ban on alcohol and on entering the takeaway concerned.

Furthermore, he will have a curfew of 7pm-7am and an electronic tag.

Tracey will appear before the court again on August 12.