Derry court told of ‘development’ in Katie Simpson murder case

The case of a man accused of murdering Katie Simpson has been adjourned for a ‘full update’ after a defence barrister informed the court of a ‘development’.

Jonathan James Creswell, 33, of Briar Hill Gardens in Greysteel, has been charged with the murder of the 21-year-old woman on August 3, 2020.

At a previous court sitting, it was submitted that Creswell was in a relationship with the deceased woman's sister.

A court was told that Katie Simpson was taken to hospital from a house at Gortnessy Meadows in the Lettershandoney area after a ‘suspected hanging’.

She died six days later in the local hospital on August 9.

Today, Creswell appeared in court by way of video link from Maghaberry prison for his case to be mentioned.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative asked for the case to be adjourned until July 1 when a full file would be ready.

Representing Creswell, defence barrister Eoghan Devlin said there has been a ‘development’ in the case which he didn’t want to mention in open court.

He asked for a ‘detailed update’ to be provided and suggested the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) had given an idea of progress that was ‘not realistic’.

Mr Devlin added: “I would prefer if this case was taken one week for a substantial update.

“I don’t anticipate a full file is likely to be ready.

“Without being facetious that would be a world record for this jurisdiction.”

District Judge Barney McElholm said the investigating officer should attend next week as the case has been ‘going on’ since March 6.

Defence counsel said there have been three High Court bail applications and it had been indicated that the judge is ‘minded to grant bail’, but before going back to the High Court he would like to know the ‘exact position’.

The case was adjourned to a court sitting on June 10 for a full update.