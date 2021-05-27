Suicide prevention service in Derry welcomes six-month extension but calls for long-term approach

A suicide prevention service in Derry that faced the imminent threat of closure due to a lack of funding will continue for another six months.

Local representatives launched a campaign to save the Community Crisis Intervention Service this week.

They say that a long-term funding plan needs to be put in place.

While welcoming the intervention from the health minister, those running the service made clear that a long-term solution must be found.

Danny McQuillan, CEO (interim ) of Extern, says: “We can confirm that we have been offered, and accepted, further short-term funding from the Department of Health to support the Community Crisis Intervention Service (CCIS). This vital extension will enable us to continue offering this life-saving service for a further six months within the Derry & Strabane District Council area.

“We thank the Minister of Health for his continued support for the CCIS project, which has become a vital means of helping to reduce suicidal behaviour and deaths by suicide within the district. We further applaud the work of his Department, and the many other groups who are operating within this area, including the CCIS steering group, in supporting those facing acute mental health crises.

“Since it began operating in 2018, the CCIS project has delivered over 700 critical interventions to people in crisis. While this funding is very welcome, we reiterate our belief that a strategic, long-term approach to funding is required in order for mental health and acute crisis projects such as CCIS to be able to operate effectively