Man with 110 previous convictions charged with assaulting female in Derry city centre

A man with a ‘horrendous’ criminal record has been charged with assaulting a female which caused a neck injury.

Liam Carlin, 32, whose address was given as Carlisle Road in the city, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm on May 21.

The court heard that CCTV operators observed the defendant ‘rolling around’ on the ground with a female in front of the Bank of Ireland building on the Strand Road.

A police officer said the pair were fighting. By the time the PSNI arrived Carlin and the alleged victim were sitting with their backs against a wall drinking Fanta and were both ‘clearly intoxicated’.

Police observed blood on the alleged injured party’s top and noticed a wound behind her ear. She told officers that she caused the injuries to herself.

CCTV operators rewatched the footage which they said clearly shows Carlin punching her several times around the head.

The court was told that a ‘group of kids’ confirmed that to be the case.

During police interview the defendant said they had been drinking from early in the afternoon and he couldn’t remember how he got to Strand Road.

Carlin had ‘no recollection’ of hitting the alleged injured party but admitted that it ‘must have happened’ when shown CCTV footage.

The 32-year-old said there have been similar incidents in the past.

A police officer said the alleged victim has a history of not following through with statements but the PPS has prosecuted the defendant without statements in the past.

He added that Carlin has a ‘horrendous record’ with 110 previous convictions and a domestic violence history.

The defendant also has alcohol and drug addictions.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley described the incident as ‘two street drinkers fighting’ and accepted CCTV footage shows punches being thrown.

He said the alleged victim has a record ‘not unlike’ Carlin’s and the incident itself was a ‘pretty appalling situation’.

Mr Quigley requested ‘one more chance’ to allow his client to avail of a pre-sentence probation report to examine his issues.

Referring to the domestic violence history, he said there have been allegations and counter allegations.

Deputy District Judge McStay said it was a ‘serious assault’ on a female which may well be ‘reduced to common assault’.

He explained that prison sentences have been imposed and probation attempted in the past.

Bail was refused and the case adjourned to a court sitting on June 17.