Council investigating ‘serious allegations’ against Derry community centre

An investigation has been launched to establish the validity of ‘serious allegations’ made about the running of community services in the Rosemount area of Derry.

Staff from Rosemount Resource Centre have written a letter of no confidence to Derry City & Strabane District Council which questions the suitability of a ‘new management committee’.

Ten workers who signed the 'no confidence' letter say they have provided a collective 180 years’ service to the local community.

A list of grievances and concerns are laid out in the letter over two and a half pages.

They include allegations of bullying and harassment in the workplace, mis-use of funding, closed Annual General Meetings (AGMs), concerns of ‘family collusion’ and a 'lack of knowledge' in terms of financial reports.

In addition, it details the removal of committee members from an investigating panel to ‘manipulate the outcome of grievances’, ‘victimisation’ of staff and exclusion of the community from decision-making.

The letter says that all complaints can be backed up with emails, minutes and testimonials.

“Staff are now feeling unhappy, vulnerable and threatened to be in their place of work.

“This is having a devastating impact on our health, leading to us being unsure of what our future holds as community workers,” the letter adds.

In conclusion, the staff say the situation will not be tolerated any more.

The Derry News has since viewed correspondence from management which was sent to signatories of the ‘no confidence’ letter.

They have been called to an investigation in relation to their ‘participation in a letter sent to public representatives and others containing serious allegations’.

It aims to establish facts and gather evidence relating to the allegations.

Individuals were given the right to trade union representation at the meeting or they can be accompanied by a colleague who is not involved in the investigation.

Those invited to attend were told to keep the investigation confidential and that if they breached that order it could be considered a disciplinary matter.

Representing staff, Niall McCarroll of Unison said: “Workers at Rosemount Resource Centre should be valued as important stakeholders in how it is run and to ensure it meets the needs of the local community.”

Derry City & Strabane District Council was asked what action is being taken in relation to the allegations made.

In response, a council spokesperson said that it is aware of concerns and is in the process of ‘collating and compiling information’ as part of a preliminary assessment of the situation.

The spokesperson added that it would therefore be inappropriate to comment further at this time.