SDLP to decide on council co-option after surprise departure of Mary Durkan

A prominent local campaigner in Derry could soon be joining the local council.

The Derry News has learned that Lilian Seenoi-Barr has put her name forward to replace SDLP councillor Mary Durkan on Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Ms Durkan stepped down from the local authority this week after two years in the role and the SDLP can co-opt someone to take her seat.

It's understood that the deadline for nominations is tomorrow.

When contacted by the Derry News yesterday, Mrs Seenoi-Barr, who is Director of Operations at North West Migrants Forum and has been one of the leading figures in the local Black Lives Matter campaign, confirmed that she has expressed an interest in standing as a councillor.

However, she said that it is a democratic process and as such she must wait to see who else puts their name forward.

One party insider indicated that it is 'quite likely' Mrs Seenoi-Barr will be selected.

The SDLP was asked whether any other candidates have emerged and when the party will make a formal announcement.

However, no response was received at the time of publication.

In a surprise move, Ms Durkan, who topped the poll in Foyleside in the 2019 local elections, announced her intentions to stand down ‘in light of the limitations in party structures’.

At the local elections in 2019, Mrs Seenoi-Barr narrowly missed out on being elected in the Foyleside ward.

She has 20 years of experience working in the community, with a focus on human rights and social justice in Kenya and Northern Ireland.

Her work began in Kenya fighting for Maasai women and girls’ rights - advocating for the eradication of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), early forced marriages and access to free primary education for deprived communities.

She emigrated to Derry in 2010 and since then has been involved in promoting and protecting minority rights in Northern Ireland through political engagement, dispute resolution and reconciliation.

At first, Mrs Seenoi-Barr struggled to integrate due to the lack of services and support for migrant, refugees and asylum seekers in the city.

Determined that other Black and Minority Ethnic residents should have better support, she worked to establish and build the North-West Migrants Forum.

Despite a harsh economic climate, she secured funding and sustained a migrant centre in the city, increasing visibility of and a lifeline for migrants.

She has been a prominent figure in the local Black Lives Matter Movement, highlighting racial inequality in the North.

Following the murder of black American man, George Floyd, a rally was organised by Mrs Seenoi-Barr in Derry.