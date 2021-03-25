Derry republicans urged to rethink Easter Commemoration

Organisers of a planned Easter commemoration in Derry have been pressed to reconsider holding a public event in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee has encouraged all republicans to attend the annual Easter Commemoration in the city this year.

Comprised of ‘individual republicans opposed to the occupation of Ireland’, the group has invited people to gather on Monday, April 5, at the gates of the City Cemetery.

The event will take place two weeks before the anniversary of Lyra McKee.

It comes a week after Saoradh announced that it would hold an online National Easter Commemoration, as it did last year.

It also follows a controversial search and arrest operation in Creggan where political representatives and community groups criticised ‘heavy handed’ police tactics.

In a statement, the 1916 Committee said: “While Saoradh and the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee are not inexplicably linked, Saoradh will lend their support to the event on Easter Monday.

“Join with us to honour those who gave their lives in Ireland’s freedom struggle and rededicate ourselves to the ongoing struggle for a 32 County Socialist Republic.”

It added that due to the ongoing Covid pandemic it encourages all those attending to wear face coverings.

DUP MLA for Foyle, Gary Middleton, believes the decision to hold the event is a ‘clear challenge’ to police by dissident republicans and an announcement via press release that the group intends to ‘break the law’.

He said: "The Covid regulations on public gatherings are very clear and they will be in place over the Easter weekend.

“I will be speaking to PSNI in the city about how they intend to respond to this event.

“There have been repeated attempts by these groups to impose themselves across the city and even in recent days they have been behind rioting and disturbances.

“There must be a clear and united response from all political representatives in opposition to their attempts to drag Northern Ireland backwards."

Speaking to the Derry News, SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said he intended to raise the issue during a meeting with the PSNI.

“I would have concerns in terms of its compliance with Covid regulations and the potential risk it poses to the wider community,” he explained.

“I also have concerns, given the fact that tensions are undoubtedly high in that area after events last week when the police certainly didn’t cover themselves in glory, I would hope that this change of plans isn’t an attempt to antagonise.

“Could it actually increase tensions in the area. That’s the last thing anyone wants, especially people living in Creggan.

“The police service needs to be sensible in the way it approaches this as well.

“But I think efforts should certainly be made to make the organisers and proposers of this event to see a bit of sense.

“A lot of people have had to change how they do things over the past year and maybe they should be mindful of how they might be able to do that themselves.”

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones reminded the public that Coronavirus regulations remain in place and include restrictions on movement and on gatherings.

“We will continue to engage, explain and encourage compliance with the Regulations, and where and when necessary move to enforcement,” he added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council, which owns the cemetery, said compliance with the restrictions put in place by the NI Executive is a matter for the PSNI.

“Council continues to advise and encourage all users of the cemetery to comply fully with the government regulations and are hopeful that anyone intending to visit the Cemetery over the Easter period would be mindful of the regulations and their responsibilities to keep the public safe during this pandemic,” she added.