At least thirteen Covid-related deaths in Derry and Strabane care homes in 2021

Figures released today show that there have been at least 13 Covid-related deaths in Derry City and Strabane care homes and 147 across the country in 2021.

Those figures take in the week ending January 8 until the week ending February 12.

In the week prior, ending January 1, there was an additional 24 deaths, therefore the overall total in 2021 could be higher as it is likely some of those deaths occurred on New Year’s Day.

Sadly, the overall Covid death toll in care homes since the start of the pandemic is now 747 with many more care home residents dying in a hospital setting, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA),

Behind each one of those deaths is heartbreak for the families involved.

Care home residents were in ‘Priority Group 1’ for the vaccination programme and began receiving their first doses from December 20 in the Western Trust area.

Meanwhile, latest figures published today by NISRA show that 68 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the week February 6-12, 2021.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred up to February 12 has now reached 2,691.

Of the 2,691 Covid-19 related deaths, 1,736 (64.5%) took place in hospital, 747 (27.8%) in care homes, 13 (0.5%) in hospices and 195 (7.2%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 760 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 175 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to February 12 was 1,985.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 973 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 which occurred between March 18, 2020 and February 12, 2021, 76.8% (747) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 226 occurring in hospital.

On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 36.2% of all Covid-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.