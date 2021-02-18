Derry groups to share in £10.8m in new funding from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland

A large number of groups in Derry are to share in a £10.8m funding allocation from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

The money is being handed out as part of Stability and Renewal Programme for Organisations (SRPO) which is supporting cultural organisations affected as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seventeen of the 168 organisations are based in the local council area.

Roisín McDonough, Chief Executive, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “This announcement of £10.86 million of funding will be of benefit to 168 cultural organisations and the Arts Council thanks the Minister for Communities for making this emergency fund available.

“It is very much needed to help stabilise the wider arts, cultural and entertainment sectors in these difficult times and to plan for eventual recovery.”

Deirdre Hargey, Communities Minister, said the arts and creative sectors have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and that this financial support is vital to stabilise organisations and prevent many from closing permanently as a result of the pandemic.

“This funding will eliminate deficits which organisations have accumulated from 1 April 2020 because of reductions in income, coupled with unavoidable ongoing costs.”

The full list of the local organisations to receive funding are: Abridged (£17,300); Celtronic Derry Ltd (£13,244); Centre for Contemporary Art (£11,690); Derry Theatre Trust (£103,034); Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company (£9,432); Everybody Clap Productions Ltd (£5,000); Greater Shantallow Community Arts (£84,000); In Your Space (NI) Ltd (£43,673); Joe Gallagher Entertainments (£38,700); North West Carnival Initiative (£9,716); North West Cultural Partnership (£11,250); North West Play Resource Centre (The Playhouse) (£99,494); The Nerve Centre (£24,350); The Void Art Centre (£10,168); Verbal Arts Centre NI Limited (£167,576); Walled City Music Trust (£54,700); and Waterside Theatre Company Ltd (£19,501).

