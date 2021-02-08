Appeal for dogs to be banned from cemeteries

A local woman has called on the council to clamp down on irresponsible dog owners who are taking their pets for walks in ‘scared’ cemetery grounds and not cleaning up after them.

The call comes from Rosemount woman Dorothy Campbell whose husband James in buried in the City Cemetery.

She says dog fouling has become a bigger issue in the past couple of years.

It is contradictory, she believes, for the council to have ‘no dogs’ signage outside while also installing dog waste bins inside the cemetery grounds.

In her view, the cemetery is hallowed ground and there are vast open spaces around the town where dogs can be walked.

As a dog lover herself, she doesn’t blame the animals, but believes their owners need to take more responsibility.

She was saddened to see a story last week where a woman found dog foul on her son’s grave.

“I see the council with big write-ups saying they’re going to this and that but I haven’t heard about anyone getting a fine in this town,” Dorothy said.

“I want the council to stand firm and to stop allowing people to come into that cemetery with their dogs.

“Because Ballyoan and Lisnagelvin cemeteries have no dog bins and there are no dogs allowed in there, so what’s the difference?

“I can’t believe it, I’m disgusted with it. And the council needs to get its act together and deal with it.

“I don’t want to be visiting a grave and having to walk through a minefield of dog dirt.”

She added that taking dogs to visit a loved one’s grave isn’t an excuse because her husband loved his dogs, but she doesn’t believe it’s appropriate.

Mrs Campbell also raised concerns about dogs being let off their leash in busy parks because it could lead to an injury.

In response, a spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that Cemetery staff regularly monitor the city cemetery with regard to dog fouling and advise owners of their responsibilities.

Council recognises that the ‘vast majority’ of dog walkers behave responsibly and clean up after their dogs.

The spokesperson added that it is important that dog owners realise the mess left by their dog is both ‘a nuisance and a serious health hazard’.

Members of the public are encouraged to contact Council with any additional information that will help them identify irresponsible dog owners or particular times of the day that such people are permitting their dogs to foul in particular areas.

An £80 fixed penalty notice can be issued for a dog fouling offence, the maximum court fine is £1000.

Council has installed additional dog fouling bins and dog fouling signage within the cemetery.

The location of bins and signage is reviewed regularly to ensure problem areas are sufficiently covered.

Dog fouling and stray dogs can be reported by emailingdogcontrol@derrystrabane.com or calling 02871253253.

An extensive social media campaign on Council's corporate and the Mayor's pages has reminded owners of their responsibilities and the fines in place and major billboards around the City and District have also highlighted that messaging.

Last week Elected Members agreed a proposal that furloughed casual staff will be reassigned to assist dog wardens in promoting responsible dog ownership.

They will work on the ground to distribute dog foul bags and issue leaflets to the public.

In October Council's Health and Community Committee passed an order where dogs must be kept on leads in all Council pathways, including cemeteries.