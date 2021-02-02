Derry's St Patrick's Day Carnival looks set to be cancelled

The popular St. Patrick’s Day Carnival in Derry is due to be cancelled for the second year in a row because of the risks posed by Covid-19.

Last year pubs in the city made the tough decision, in the interests of public health, to shut the weekend before the annual feast day which is one of the most profitable days on the calendar.

In a report to be presented to local representatives next week, council officers say they have been monitoring guidance from the relevant authorities on managing the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The report states: “It is not expected that restrictions will be lifted significantly to allow the full St Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival programme in both Derry and Strabane in its usual format to allow the planning and delivery to go ahead.

“Council’s exemplar reputation for holding safe public events would be seriously questioned if the event was to go ahead in the current environment.”

Commenting on the news, Aontú Councillor Emmet Doyle expressed his disappointment but said it was understandable given the ongoing public health emergency.

“Whilst it is disappointing we will not have this popular event this year, it’s only right that we continue to protect the health of everyone in the District.

“The St. Patrick’s Day events will come back stronger in 2022,” he added.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has been planning for activities since last year.

Events are now being reassessed in light of the ongoing pandemic and council officers have been working with its partners in the North West Carnival Initiative and across the cultural sector to develop suitable programme content.