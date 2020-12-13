Don't be alarmed if you see increased activity around Craigavon Bridge in Derry today

People have been urged not to be alarmed if they see increased activity around Craigavon Bridge in Derry this afternoon.

Volunteers with Foyle Search and Rescue will be taking part in training exercises today around the bridge.

A spokesperson for the local rescue charity said people should not be worried if they see the training in action.

The spokesperson said: "Please be advised that volunteers from Foyle Search & Rescue will be conducting training in the general area of Craigavon Bridge and Waterside House this afternoon Sunday 13th December.

"The relevant authorities have been notified.

"Please do not be alarmed with the increased activity on land in the area."