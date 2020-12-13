Don't be alarmed if you see increased activity around Craigavon Bridge in Derry today

Contact
Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers are taking part in training exercises today.
People have been urged not to be alarmed if they see increased activity around Craigavon Bridge in Derry this afternoon.
Volunteers with Foyle Search and Rescue will be taking part in training exercises today around the bridge.
A spokesperson for the local rescue charity said people should not be worried if they see the training in action.
The spokesperson said: "Please be advised that volunteers from Foyle Search & Rescue will be conducting training in the general area of Craigavon Bridge and Waterside House this afternoon Sunday 13th December.
"The relevant authorities have been notified.
"Please do not be alarmed with the increased activity on land in the area."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.