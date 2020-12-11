Star names join Ráth Mór to celebrate Christmas with a difference!

The Revival Christmas funday is normally one of the key highlights of the annual programme of activities and events at Ráth Mór. 2019, as it did every year, saw hundreds of local residents, young and old enjoying the many fun activities on offer and taking part in Ráth Mór’s big festive prizegiving. 2020, however, is as we know, an ‘exceptional time’ – and this year Creggan Enterprises will be hosting a Covid-compliant Facebook Live Streamed Christmas Celebration.

Sat 19th December (1pm-3pm) will see an event streamed live from Ráth Mór – which will reflect on everything that has happened throughout the year and look forward to a brighter 2021. The event, which will be MC’d by the Silver Fox, will feature live music and contributions from a number of local school choirs and special messages of goodwill, thanks and festive cheer from staff, local residents, tenants, customers, community organisations, and friends of Ráth Mór from far and wide (including a few big names!).

Creggan Enterprises Limited (CEL) will still be giving away plenty of prizes on the day – via a free unique raffle code, which viewers can get by liking and contacting us on the Ráth Mór Facebook Page (before 3pm on Friday 18th December). Winners will be drawn at random throughout the day and PM’d on FB messenger with details explaining how to collect their prizes (for specific terms and conditions – please visit the Ráth Mór FB page).

CEL’s development executive Conal McFeely said: “At this time of year CEL would customarily thank all our tenants, staff, customers and users for their support throughout the year and wish everyone a very happy and peaceful Christmas. This message carries an even greater significance this year in light of the Covid crisis and its impact on the community and local economy. We would especially like to encourage everyone out their to support their local indigenous business and community projects by ‘shopping locally’ and we extend our immense gratitude to all the frontline workers here at Ráth Mór and wider area who have continued to service this community throughout this difficult time.”

‘There has been so much going on within the community to support people throughout the last number of months. Efforts were really stepped up to support people slipping through the statutory support net, and the wider grassroots community sector really came to the fore amid the health crisis and the varying levels of restrictions and lockdown.’

“Reflecting this immense effort CEL have received numerous messages of support and thanks which we are passing on to all the frontline workers here at Ráth Mór, and beyond, via brief youtube video clips over the coming days in advance of Christmas.”

“These messages of support will complement a range of ‘festive wish videos’ created by the users and tenants of Ráth Mór themselves, as well as some of our community partners, for all our customers and everyone throughout the city and beyond”.

This event is part of the Ráth Mór Revival Shared Space Project funded by TEO under its Central Good Relations Programme.

Check out a small sample of the special wishes featuring in the Ráth Mór Christmas showcase. [Video 1]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWfIermibFk&feature=youtu.be

Shorter video – Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox give shout out to Creggan charity. [Video 2]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDAiZ5En8qg&feature=youtu.be