Foyle MP says it's time for the NI Economy Minister to 'step up' and deliver for Derry

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has called on the Economy Minister to deliver for Derry and the North West following today’s announcement that an additional £40 Million is to be provided to the Northern Regional College in Coleraine.

DUP Minister Dianne Dodds said the project will be funded by the department.

The development of a new state-of-the-art campus forms part of a wider £85million capital investment programme for NRC in Coleraine and Ballymena.

It is anticipated that over 100 construction jobs will be created with approximately 300 sustained during the building phase of the Coleraine project alone.

Along with these full-time jobs, over 1,000 weeks of training will be provided for new apprentices across a range of construction related trades.

Colum Eastwood MP for Foyle and Leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party said: “I welcome the Minister's announcement of increased investment in our regional colleges.

"Across the North we need to see greater investment in our Higher and Further Education sectors to build a modern economy.

"But time and time again Derry and the North West is overlooked by successive Ministers. It is time for the Economy Minister to step up.

"We need funding here in Derry into the NWRC and Magee so we can deliver the skills needed by our young people and to attract investment and jobs.

"We shouldn’t have to fight so hard for our fair share; Derry is the fourth largest city on this island and yet we have certain Ministers seemingly unwilling or unable to deliver whether it’s the investment we need or the expansion of university places.

"The Economy Minister needs to explain why Derry has been overlooked yet again and she needs to work with ministers in the Irish Government to help deliver not only for Derry City but the North West region.”