Anger at ‘disgusting’ dumping of food waste along Derry roads

Concerns have been raised about the health and environmental risks posed by people illegally dumping waste in fields on the outskirts of Derry.

Dozens of bags of food waste have been discarded in fields and laybys along the Coshquin Road.

The rubbish appears to have come from a local takeaway as there were used industrial sized tins of tomato puree, large bags of onions, boxes of spring rolls and empty plastic boxes that are used in takeaways.

It is known that food waste can attract vermin and housing estates are located nearby.

The health and safety of locals, including young children, could therefore be put at risk.

SDLP Councillor Shaun Cusack said individuals or businesses responsible should be ‘ashamed of themselves’.

“There is never any justification for this selfish disgusting behaviour and those responsible should be ashamed of themselves,” she continued.

“While they may see it as a victimless crime it is anything but. We all will pay for this thoughtless behaviour especially our wildlife and environment.

“With excellent Council disposal facilities and recycling services accessible to everyone, there is absolutely no excuse for not using them. If anyone has any information on this criminal activity please get in touch in confidence.”

People Before Profit Councillor for the Foyleside area Shaun Harkin said fly-tipping is an eyesore, a health risk and an environmental danger.

He added: “Coshquin residents or residents of any area shouldn't have to put up with it. We appeal to those engaging in this to stop.

“This will now become an extra burden on the Council and on ratepayers to clean up.

“Given the pressures Council workers already are facing due to the pandemic, this is really unacceptable.”

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said it is an offence to dump indiscriminately and doing so can lead to a fine or court prosecution.

She added: “Council's Waste Enforcement team actively investigate incidents of fly-tipping, which can be reported by visiting https://www.derrystrabane.com/flytipping

“The spokesperson encouraged the public to only use authorised waste collectors and to avail of Council's recycling centres or free Bulky Waste service, adding that everyone has a role to play in protecting our environment and keeping our streets, laneways and greenways clean.”