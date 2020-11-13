Three Covid-19 care home deaths recorded in Derry and Strabane in one week, according to a new report

Three care home residents in Derry and Strabane sadly died of Covid-related illnesses in the week ending November 6, according to new NISRA statistics.

Based on National Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) figures, which run a week behind Department of Health (DoH) daily reports, it brings the total number of tragic deaths in the local council area to 60.

Across the country a total of 18 deaths were recorded in care homes the week ending November 6 - the highest number since May.

NISRA weekly provisional death statistics are based on death registration information collected by the General Register Office.

They count all deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate by the doctor who certified the death, whether or not Covid-19 was the primary underlying cause of death.

Whereas the Department of Health (DoH) counts the number of deaths reported by Trusts, where the deceased had a positive test for Covid-19 and died within 28 days, whether or not Covid-19 was the cause of death.

Latest figures published today by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) show that 78 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the last week, from 31st October to 6th November and the total Covid-19 related deaths figure has now reached 1,141.

Of this total, 665 (58.3%) deaths took place in hospital, 394 (34.5%) in care homes, nine (0.8%) in hospices and 73 (6.4%) at residential addresses or other locations. The 403 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 97 separate establishments.

The week ending 6th November saw 55 Covid-19 related hospital deaths, three less than the previous week which was the largest number of Covid-19 related hospital deaths (58) occurring in any week since the start of the pandemic. Seventeen Covid-19 related deaths occurred in a care home during the week ending 6th November, five more than the previous week (12) and compares to totals last seen in May 2020.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to 6th November was 772. These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 496 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 in the year to date to 6th November 2020, 79.4% (394) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 102 occurring in hospital. On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 43.5% of all Covid-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analyses based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 6th November 2020 (week 44) was 386, 18 more than in week 43 and 90 more than the five-year average of 296.

Over the last 32 weeks in total, 1,568 ‘excess deaths’ (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) have been registered in Northern Ireland, with the number of ‘excess deaths’ in the year to date to 6th November totalling 1,309.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 82 (21.2%) of the 386 deaths registered in week 44. This is the fifth consecutive weekly increase in registered Covid-19 related deaths and is similar to numbers last reported in early May 2020. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in the calendar year up to 6th November has reached 1,105.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (64.9%) of all deaths and 78.0% of Covid‑19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to 6th November.

For Covid-19 related deaths, those with an address in Belfast Local Government District (LGD) accounted for 296 (26.8%) of the 1,105 deaths registered in the calendar year to 6th November.