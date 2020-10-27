Magee students get creative for first ever Halloween at home celebration

Cinematic Arts students from Ulster University’s Magee campus will join their lecturers in a virtual display of Halloween horrors to support the city’s first ever online Halloween celebration.

Having previously been awarded the accolade of "best Halloween destination in the world” by USA Today, the city’s Halloween celebrations will be held online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Halloween at home programme of events held in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Visit Derry, City of Derry Airport and Tourism NI will take place from 28th October- 1st November, with Ulster Cinematic Arts students showcasing short horror movies made in the North West coupled with staff sharing ghastly ghost stories and hosting historical spooktacular talks and discussions.

Professor Malachy Ó Néill, Provost of the Magee campus commented: “Derry Hallowe’en 2020 is a fantastic opportunity for our Cinematic Arts students to showcase their talents through storytelling and the creation of their short films.

"Derry continues to secure endorsement as one of the world’s best destinations to enjoy Halloween and this is due to our people and their creativity, it is testament to how vibrant and fun the city is, which is part of what draws students to the university city.

"Although this year’s celebrations will be unique, we’re proud to play our part in entertaining families in the safest way possible.”

Members of the public can relive the energy and creativity of last year’s Derry Halloween festival programme from the comfort of their home thanks to a documentary filmed and produced by Cinematic Arts graduate Jamie Baker to be shown at 7.45pm on Friday October 30th at derryhalloween.com

The local filmmaker has since been nominated for Cinemagic Belfast Young Filmmaker 2020 with winning films of the year being announced during a virtual online awards ceremony on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 7 pm on Cinemagic’s YouTube Channel ‘Cinemagic TV.

Ulster University’s Halloween programme will feature the work of students and staff and can be accessed via www. derryhalloween.com.

Ulster University programme highlights



Dracula through the centuries: Join Dr Kate Byrne for an exploration of the world’s most famous vampire, from his creation in Bram Stoker’s Victorian novel, to his latest reawakening on the small screen in the recent BBC adaptation. (Wednesday 28th October at 7.15pm)



Ghosts in Britain and Ireland: Dr Katherine Byrne and Dr Andrew Sneddon will talk in spooky surroundings about the literature, film, and history of ghosts in Britain and Ireland. (Thursday 29th October at 7.15pm)



Ghost Stories from Magee: Prepare yourself for an evening of ghostly tales at the Victorian Gothic style Magee Campus, from the Drama and Cinematic Arts programmes, on a trip through the shadows. Suitable for adults and children aged +10.Run-time: approx. 30 minutes. (Wednesday 28th October at 9.30pm)



Short Horror Movies Made in the North West: Join us for a Horror Film Fright Night in this showcase of new and original horror shorts, shot in the North West, by Ulster University Cinematic Arts students. Suitable for adults only. Run-time: approx. 1 hour. (Friday 30th October at 9.30pm)



Resident Evil 1844: Did Cecil Frances Alexander invent Zombies? Tune in to hear Dr Frank Ferguson discuss the background to the poem 'Stumpie's Brae' and see if the inspiration for all things undead came out of the imagination of this good living and upright citizen of Derry. (Saturday 31st at 9.30pm)