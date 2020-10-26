Contact

Uplifting new music video reconnects adults with learning disability during the pandemic

Lilliput Theatre Company which is facilitated and managed by the Western Trust consists of a very innovative and creative group of adults with a learning disability

Some of the group performing in the video

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A wonderful music video has been produced starring adults with learning disability who have missed taking part in group projects during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lilliput Theatre Company which is facilitated and managed by the Western Trust consists of a very innovative and creative group of adults with a learning disability.

The group have produced a wonderful music video to ‘Dance Monkeys’ to help reconnect with members who have been missing out on their drama and creative arts activities due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. 

Clare Ellen-Duddy, Senior Day Care Worker, Lilliput Theatre Company explained: “With the Covid-19 pandemic our members have been separated since the end of March 2020 with some members isolating and some availing of outreach programmes facilitated by staff. 

"The group have been incredibly resilient in coping with all that the past few months have thrown at them but are missing the fun and social element of interacting with each other.  They have been able to facetime and call but really miss being all together.

"The staff have worked hard to keep the strong bond between the members and the vision of producing a fun, interactive video linking all our members together was born!

"We are extremely grateful to Brian Hasson, Lilliput Care Assistant who took the idea and carried the vision forward through to filming and editing to produce such a delightful piece. We hope that you enjoy watching this as much as we did making it!"

Please click on the Youtube link below to view this wonderful video.

https://youtu.be/8P883clFXTw

