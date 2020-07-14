Derry City & Strabane is the only council area with zero Coronavirus cases recorded in the past 14 days

Derry City and Strabane is the only council area in Northern Ireland without a positive Coronavirus case in the past 14 days, according to Department of Health statistics.

In that period there have been 61 positive cases across all other district council areas.

The Department of Health reported no new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

The number of deaths from the virus in Northern Ireland remains at 556.

Discussions in NI in recent days have been centred around the wearing of face masks and whether that will become compulsory in shops is said to be under review.

Face coverings became mandatory on public transport from Friday July 10 as part of the recovery process from COVID-19, to support efforts to reduce the risk of transmission.

Passengers travelling on most bus, train and ferry services in Northern Ireland are now required to wear a face covering.

Face coverings are also required in public transport stations.