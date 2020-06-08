Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Middleton raises COVID-19 business insurance frustration

Middleton to stand as the DUP candidate in Foyle for the upcoming General Election

Gary Middleton - standing for DUP in Westminster Election

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton has raised concerns on behalf of local businesses about the lack of support from their insurance companies during the Covid-19 Crisis

Mr Middleton said “This morning at the Economy Committee I raised concerns with the Association of British Insurers on behalf of local businesses. Many businesses are unable to get successful claims through their insurance companies despite paying significant premiums over many years.

"There are many businesses across the Foyle Constituency and NI that will not reopen. One particular business is deeply frustrated as they were instructed by Government to close during the pandemic, however, as they did not have a case of coronavirus on their premises, their insurance company would not pay out.

"This particular business did all they could to prevent coronavirus on their premises yet they appear to be disadvantaged for doing so by their insurance provider. There are dozens of other cases which are currently being investigated. Many of these businesses do not have much longer to survive.

"I will continue to raise these concerns at all levels to try and get them addressed.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie