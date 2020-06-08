Middleton raises COVID-19 business insurance frustration

Contact
Gary Middleton - standing for DUP in Westminster Election
Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton has raised concerns on behalf of local businesses about the lack of support from their insurance companies during the Covid-19 Crisis
Mr Middleton said “This morning at the Economy Committee I raised concerns with the Association of British Insurers on behalf of local businesses. Many businesses are unable to get successful claims through their insurance companies despite paying significant premiums over many years.
"There are many businesses across the Foyle Constituency and NI that will not reopen. One particular business is deeply frustrated as they were instructed by Government to close during the pandemic, however, as they did not have a case of coronavirus on their premises, their insurance company would not pay out.
"This particular business did all they could to prevent coronavirus on their premises yet they appear to be disadvantaged for doing so by their insurance provider. There are dozens of other cases which are currently being investigated. Many of these businesses do not have much longer to survive.
"I will continue to raise these concerns at all levels to try and get them addressed.”
