Phased roll out of green and garden waste begins

Derry City and Strabane District Council have begun the phased roll out of large brown bins for the disposal of green and garden waste to a further 12,000 homes.

It represents the second step of a three phase distribution process to deliver the bins to the majority of homes across the City and District.

Full details of what areas are to be included in the current roll out and their scheduled collection day once the bins are delivered are all available on the Council's website at www.derrystrabane.com/ greenwaste.

Phase Two of deliveries will be completed over the next five weeks and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, has appealed for the public to be patient as the challenging logistical task of distribution is completed.

"The second roll-out of the brown bins is positive news particularly as we enter the spring and summer months and with the additional gardening many householders are carrying out during the current stay at home restrictions," she said



"A roll out of this scale presents a logistical challenge, particularly given the current restrictions on social distancing so I would appeal for the public to be patient and their bin will be delivered in the coming weeks.

"It is important to clarify that the collection days on the Council website is not the day your bin will be delivered and it could be up to five weeks before you receive the new bin.



"Household recycling centres across the North continue to be closed and our Council is doing all it can to provide as many waste services as possible.



"Our recently set up Covid-9 Waste Helpline is proving very successful in providing advice and assistance to the public on how best to dispose of their waste as well as reaching out to those with excess waste issues and in most need of additional help and support.



"I would once again like to acknowledge the efforts of all the Waste Management staff at Council for their continued service and dedication during this difficult time."

Karen Phillips, Director of Environment and Regeneration at Derry City and Strabane District Council, highlighted that householders in Strabane who have co-mingled bins should use them as normal after the roll out and Derry residents should continue to dispose of their food wastein their small brown bins.

"Phase Two of the roll out follows a successful pilot scheme last year across the Council area and is made possible by additional funding secured from DAERA Kerbside Recycling Transformation Programme.

"We would like to remind residents in Strabane who have a large co-mingled food and gardenwaste bin that there will be no change to their service while residents in Derry with food wastebins should continue to use those and not to dispose of food waste in their new garden wastebins.

"Residents receiving their new large brown bin will receive a set of instructions on the bin that will indicate when it will be collected and there is full details of your collection day and if it is collected with your blue or black on our website at www.derrystrabane.com/ greenwaste/."

Council's Environment and Regeneration's Section continue to provide critical services such as normal refuse collection services, a special COVID-19 helpline and excess waste service, street cleansing, waste enforcement and fleet management services, and the team have worked to put additional measures and resources in place to roll out the Garden Waste Recycling scheme.

The Garden Waste Recycling Scheme allows the public to dispose of all their green waste, which includes leaves, grass, weeds, dead plants, cold ashes, twigs and small branches and flowers. Materials including rubble, plant pots and plastic food packaging are not suitable for disposal in these bins.

See www.derrystrabane.com/ greenwaste​ for info.

For the latest updates and advice on Council Services are available at DerryStrabane.com/Coronavirus.