CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Two new coronavirus related deaths in NI as UK total jumps to over 1,000

There has been a big jump in coronavirus deaths across the UK and Ireland, according to the latest reports.
As of 9.16am on Saturday 28 March, testing has resulted in 49 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 324.
To date, 15 people who tested positive have sadly died in Northern Ireland.
The latest information available in the South, as of March 27, showed that three patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland had died. One person in the north-west of the country and two females in the east.
There have now been 22 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 302 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
There are now 2,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
That means across the island 37 people have died and there are 2,445 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The UK has experienced its biggest day-on-day jump.
As of 9am on 28 March 2020, a total of 120,776 people have been tested, of which 103,687 were confirmed negative and 17,089 were confirmed positive.
As of 5pm on 27 March 2020, 1,019 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.
The figures for test results and for deaths are compiled from different sources. This is why the figures for deaths are reported from an earlier point in time than the figures for test results.
