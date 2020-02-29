Derry woman wins 'battle' to progress to next round of The Voice UK

Derry woman, Brooke Scullion, has successfully progressed to the next round of The Voice after winning her battle on tonight's show.

The 20-year-old student from Bellaghy, Co. Derry, was up against Jordan Phillips as they sang Adele's track, Water Under The Bridge.

Other battles this weekend included Holly Scally v Trinity-Leigh Cooper on Team Meghan; Alia Lara v Lucy Calcines on Team Will and Ty Lewis v Millie Bowell and Team Olly.

For the losers however there is a second chance. The steal twist is back giving each coach the power to pick one (and only one) of the singers rejected by their rival coaches.

But already after the first week, Meghan and Will have used their steals leaving only Olly and Sir Tom with the chance to rescue an act.

Contestants who lose their battles and aren't stolen will be out of the contest for good as those that remain head into knockout rounds, one step away from the live finals.

In the first round, Brooke's version of Lewis Capaldi's song 'Bruises' prompted Will.I.Am and Meghan Trainor to turn instantly.

They were quickly followed by Olly Murs and Tom Jones.

Each of the judges implored the 20-year-old to join their team.

Will.I.Am told her he had to turn after three words, Meghan said she was "obsessed" already and believes Brooke can be a "superstar". Tom added that her voice is "tremendous", she's "wonderful" and Olly lauded her as "fantastic".

After telling Tom Jones that both of her grannies were single and Olly Murs that one of them fancied a 'toy boy', Brooke eventually settled on American singer songwriter Meghan Trainor.