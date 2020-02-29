Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry woman wins 'battle' to progress to next round of The Voice UK

Brooke Scullion makes it through to the knockout rounds of the ITV singing competition

Derry woman wins 'battle' to progress to next round of The Voice UK

Reporter:

Garrett Hargan

Derry woman, Brooke Scullion, has successfully progressed to the next round of The Voice after winning her battle on tonight's show. 

The 20-year-old student from Bellaghy, Co. Derry, was up against Jordan Phillips as they sang Adele's track, Water Under The Bridge. 

Other battles this weekend included Holly Scally v Trinity-Leigh Cooper on Team Meghan; Alia Lara v Lucy Calcines on Team Will and Ty Lewis v Millie Bowell and Team Olly.

For the losers however there is a second chance. The steal twist is back giving each coach the power to pick one (and only one) of the singers rejected by their rival coaches.

But already after the first week, Meghan and Will have used their steals leaving only Olly and Sir Tom with the chance to rescue an act.

Contestants who lose their battles and aren't stolen will be out of the contest for good as those that remain head into knockout rounds, one step away from the live finals.

In the first round, Brooke's version of Lewis Capaldi's song 'Bruises' prompted Will.I.Am and Meghan Trainor to turn instantly. 

They were quickly followed by Olly Murs and Tom Jones. 

Each of the judges implored the 20-year-old to join their team. 

Will.I.Am told her he had to turn after three words, Meghan said she was "obsessed" already and believes Brooke can be a "superstar". Tom added that her voice is "tremendous", she's "wonderful" and Olly lauded her as "fantastic". 

After telling Tom Jones that both of her grannies were single and Olly Murs that one of them fancied a 'toy boy', Brooke eventually settled on American singer songwriter Meghan Trainor. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie