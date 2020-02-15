Bagatelle return to the Waterfoot Hotel

Bagatelle started in 1978 at a time when original bands were not all that successful in Ireland. In fact, the idea of a band touring nationwide with a full original music set just didn’t work out... for most!



However, Bagatelle’s music DID work , and it established them firmly on the Irish music circuit and worldwide.



Over those 40 years they have had several number one singles with iconic hit songs like Summer in Dublin, Second Violin, and Trump Card with platinum and gold album sales plus classic emigration songs such as Streets of New York Flight of Earls, Boston Rose written, of course, by Bagatelle's 'hit man,' Liam Reilly.



Over the years, they have shared stages with legends such as Bob Marley, John Denver, The Pogues, Duran Duran, Van Morrison, George Micheal, U2, Jose Feliciano, UB40 - the list is endless.



Two years ago, they completed their final year tour, retired ( for all of about three months), got bored not touring , then went on to play a major series of one for the road sold out gigs right across Ireland and the UK