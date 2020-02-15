Bagatelle return to the Waterfoot Hotel

Contact
Bagatelle started in 1978 at a time when original bands were not all that successful in Ireland. In fact, the idea of a band touring nationwide with a full original music set just didn’t work out... for most!
However, Bagatelle’s music DID work , and it established them firmly on the Irish music circuit and worldwide.
Over those 40 years they have had several number one singles with iconic hit songs like Summer in Dublin, Second Violin, and Trump Card with platinum and gold album sales plus classic emigration songs such as Streets of New York Flight of Earls, Boston Rose written, of course, by Bagatelle's 'hit man,' Liam Reilly.
Over the years, they have shared stages with legends such as Bob Marley, John Denver, The Pogues, Duran Duran, Van Morrison, George Micheal, U2, Jose Feliciano, UB40 - the list is endless.
Two years ago, they completed their final year tour, retired ( for all of about three months), got bored not touring , then went on to play a major series of one for the road sold out gigs right across Ireland and the UK
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mid Ulster District Council chair Martin Kearney(far right) is picturedwith an all star group of Seamus Heaney fans incuding actor Stephen Rea in Dublin's Christ Church Cathedral last week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.