Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Bagatelle return to the Waterfoot Hotel

Sunday, March 15, with their Bagatelle 40 anniversary tour

Bagatelle return to the Waterfoot Hotel

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Bagatelle started in 1978 at a time when original bands were not all that successful in Ireland. In fact, the idea of a band touring nationwide with a full original music set just didn’t work out... for most!

However, Bagatelle’s music DID work , and it established them firmly on the Irish music circuit and worldwide.

Over those 40 years they have had several number one singles with iconic hit songs like Summer in Dublin, Second Violin, and Trump Card with platinum and gold album sales plus classic emigration songs such as Streets of New York Flight of Earls, Boston Rose written, of course, by Bagatelle's 'hit man,' Liam Reilly.

Over the years, they have shared stages with legends such as Bob Marley, John Denver, The Pogues, Duran Duran, Van Morrison, George Micheal, U2, Jose Feliciano, UB40 - the list is endless.

Two years ago, they completed their final year tour, retired ( for all of about three months), got bored not touring , then went on to play a major series of one for the road sold out gigs right across Ireland and the UK

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie